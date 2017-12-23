Brunswick (BC) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.15

Press coverage about Brunswick (NYSE:BC) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Brunswick earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.026690485688 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. B. Riley set a $65.00 price objective on Brunswick and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Forward View upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.46.

Shares of Brunswick ( NYSE BC ) traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.74. The company had a trading volume of 551,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,000. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $48.04 and a 1 year high of $63.82. The company has a market cap of $4,870.00, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.09). Brunswick had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.44%.

In other Brunswick news, insider John C. Pfeifer sold 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $207,748.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brunswick Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreation products. The Company operates through three segments: Marine Engine, Boat and Fitness. The Company’s product includes marine engines, boats, fitness equipment and active recreation products. The Company’s engine-related products include outboard, sterndrive and inboard engines; trolling motors; propellers; engine control systems; and marine parts and accessories.

