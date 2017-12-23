BRP Inc Announces Not Available Dividend of $0.08 (DOO)

BRP Inc (TSE:DOO) announced a Not Available dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, January 12th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

BRP (TSE DOO) traded down C$0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$46.97. 67,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,829. BRP has a 1-year low of C$25.32 and a 1-year high of C$50.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,790.00, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.93.

In other BRP news, insider Pascal Gauthier sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.30, for a total transaction of C$28,980.00. Also, insider Sandy Scullion sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.70, for a total transaction of C$28,490.00. Insiders have sold 2,000 shares of company stock worth $90,410 over the last three months.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$46.00 price target on shares of BRP in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$46.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.11.

About BRP

BRP Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of power sports vehicles and propulsion systems. The Company manufactures and sells Year-Round Products consisting of all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-side vehicles (SSVs) and roadsters; Seasonal Products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercrafts (PWCs), and Propulsion Products consisting of engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft.

