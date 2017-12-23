Brokers Set Expectations for American Campus Communities, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of American Campus Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.49 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACC. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Argus raised American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

Shares of American Campus Communities ( NYSE ACC ) traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.31. The stock had a trading volume of 804,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,922. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $40.07 and a 52-week high of $51.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5,488.44, a PE ratio of 98.32, a P/E/G ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is presently 429.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,850,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $986,248,000 after buying an additional 65,304 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 20.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,080,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $709,948,000 after buying an additional 2,704,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,807,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $747,699,000 after buying an additional 420,488 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,166,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,690,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,795,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,152,000 after purchasing an additional 41,332 shares during the last quarter.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is a self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s segments include Wholly-Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. It is engaged in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties.

