Brokers Issue Forecasts for UGI Corp’s Q4 2018 Earnings (UGI)

UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) – Analysts at Jefferies Group lifted their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of UGI in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.08). Jefferies Group also issued estimates for UGI’s FY2019 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of UGI from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UGI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

Shares of UGI ( NYSE UGI ) traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $47.02. 399,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,742. The company has a market cap of $8,100.06, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.68. UGI has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 40.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 4,776.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 292,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,179,000 after buying an additional 286,584 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 100,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 235.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 226,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after buying an additional 159,285 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation is a holding company. The Company distributes, stores, transports and markets energy products and related services. It operates through six segments. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P. The UGI France segment consists of the French LPG distribution business of its subsidiaries, Antargaz, Finagaz and its liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) distribution businesses.

