Brokerages Set Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (TD) Price Target at $77.67

Shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, September 1st. National Bank Financial raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th.

Get Toronto Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.37. The company had a trading volume of 705,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,498. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $45.18 and a 12 month high of $58.76. The company has a market capitalization of $105,389.28, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Toronto Dominion Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 31st that permits the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.466 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Toronto Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.18%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TD. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 10.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 26.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 18.8% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 3.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 31.8% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/brokerages-set-toronto-dominion-bank-the-td-price-target-at-77-67.html.

Toronto Dominion Bank Company Profile

Toronto-Dominion Bank (the Bank) is a Canada-based bank, which operates in the North America. It is an online financial services firm, with over 10.2 million online and mobile customers. Its segments include Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, Wholesale Banking and Corporate. The Canadian Retail segment provides a range of financial products and services to customers in the Canadian personal and commercial banking businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.