Brokerages Set JA Solar Holdings, Co., Ltd. (JASO) Target Price at $7.42

Shares of JA Solar Holdings, Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:JASO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.42.

JASO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $7.00 target price on JA Solar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded JA Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut JA Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Axiom Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of JA Solar in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut JA Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in JA Solar by 848.0% during the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 331,800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 296,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JA Solar by 1,558.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,376 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 187,354 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new position in JA Solar during the second quarter worth $1,162,000. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC bought a new position in JA Solar during the second quarter worth $944,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in JA Solar during the third quarter worth $432,000. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

JA Solar ( NASDAQ JASO ) traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,899. The stock has a market cap of $354.51, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.26. JA Solar has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.03.

JA Solar (NASDAQ:JASO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The solar energy provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.78 million. JA Solar had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that JA Solar will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JA Solar

JA Solar Holdings Co, Ltd. is a holding company. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and sells solar power products that convert sunlight into electricity for a range of uses. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling solar modules, as well as silicon wafer manufacturing. The Company operates through two segments, including manufacturing and solar projects.

