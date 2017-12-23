Brokerages Set Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT) Target Price at $65.58

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.58.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GBT. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $61.00 target price on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. HC Wainwright set a $73.00 target price on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Nomura increased their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $79.00 target price on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, VP Peter Radovich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $437,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,684 shares in the company, valued at $93,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Homcy sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $2,377,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,652.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,500 shares of company stock worth $3,113,000 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $4,103,000. Emory University bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,442,000. Marcus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marcus Capital LLC now owns 65,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,544.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 82,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 211.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 317,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after buying an additional 215,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ GBT) traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.80. The stock had a trading volume of 998,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,000. The company has a market cap of $1,800.00 and a P/E ratio of -15.61. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $45.85.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat blood-based disorders. The Company is developing its initial product candidate, GBT440, as an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

