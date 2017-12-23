Brokerages Set $15.50 Target Price for Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD)

Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $15.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Clearfield an industry rank of 66 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLFD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Clearfield and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLFD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 4.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,905 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clearfield in the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Clearfield by 63.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clearfield in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, WFG Advisors LP purchased a new position in Clearfield in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. 29.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ CLFD) traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $12.05. 32,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,663. Clearfield has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.91, a PE ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 1.26.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Clearfield had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $18.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets and sells fiber management and enclosure platform that consolidates, distributes and protects fiber as it moves from the inside plant to the outside plant and all the way to the home, business and cell site. The Company’s products include Clearview Cassette, which is the building block of its product platform; Connectivity and Optical Components; FieldSmart, which is a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes and other enclosures that house the Clearview components; FieldShield, which is a fiber delivery method for broadband deployment; CraftSmart, which is a line of optical protection field enclosures, and Cable Assemblies.

