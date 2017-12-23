Brokerages Anticipate WesBanco Inc (WSBC) to Post $0.61 EPS

Brokerages predict that WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for WesBanco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.62. WesBanco posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WesBanco.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $95.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.37 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. FBR & Co set a $40.00 target price on WesBanco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. DA Davidson set a $47.00 target price on WesBanco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.26. The stock had a trading volume of 78,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,899. The firm has a market cap of $1,842.79, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00. WesBanco has a twelve month low of $34.81 and a twelve month high of $44.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In related news, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,897.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in WesBanco by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,505,000 after acquiring an additional 41,522 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in WesBanco by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,477,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,667,000 after acquiring an additional 48,481 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in WesBanco by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,773,000 after acquiring an additional 46,799 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,641,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,349,000 after buying an additional 132,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,525,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,572,000 after buying an additional 152,280 shares in the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Brokerages Anticipate WesBanco Inc (WSBC) to Post $0.61 EPS” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/brokerages-anticipate-wesbanco-inc-wsbc-to-post-0-61-eps.html.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc (WesBanco) is a bank holding company. The Company offers a range of financial services, including retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust services, brokerage services, mortgage banking and insurance. WesBanco offers its services through two segments: community banking, which offers services, such as commercial demand, individual demand and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans, and trust and investment services, which offers trust services, as well as various alternative investment products, including mutual funds.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WesBanco (WSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.