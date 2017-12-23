Brokerages Anticipate The Medicines Company (MDCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.38 Million

Analysts expect The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) to report sales of $20.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for The Medicines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.52 million and the highest is $26.80 million. The Medicines reported sales of $25.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Medicines will report full-year sales of $20.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.35 million to $86.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $63.70 million per share, with estimates ranging from $23.96 million to $124.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Medicines.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.95. The Medicines had a negative return on equity of 174.68% and a negative net margin of 767.94%. The firm had revenue of $16.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 55.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDCO shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of The Medicines in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of The Medicines in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on The Medicines in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised The Medicines from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

In other The Medicines news, CEO Clive Meanwell sold 136,250 shares of The Medicines stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $3,711,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,007,640.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $5,105,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,663 shares in the company, valued at $200,089.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDCO. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of The Medicines by 947.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,031,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,212,000 after buying an additional 1,837,359 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in The Medicines in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,819,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in The Medicines by 24.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,765,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,093,000 after purchasing an additional 343,160 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in The Medicines by 44.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 873,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,190,000 after purchasing an additional 268,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in The Medicines by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,391,000 after purchasing an additional 183,086 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of The Medicines (NASDAQ MDCO) opened at $26.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,900.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.69. The Medicines has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $55.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

About The Medicines

The Medicines Company is a global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on advancing the treatment of acute and intensive care patients through the delivery of medicines to the hospital marketplace around the world. It markets Angiomax (bivalirudin), Ionsys (fentanyl iontophoretic transdermal system), Minocin (minocycline) for injection and Orbactiv (oritavancin).

