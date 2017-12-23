Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 1,978 Shares of Boeing Co (BA)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lessened its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up about 1.8% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,240 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $325.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Vetr lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $253.54 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Group boosted their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.67.

Boeing Co ( NYSE:BA ) opened at $295.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.18. Boeing Co has a one year low of $154.96 and a one year high of $299.33. The company has a market capitalization of $175,713.52, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. Boeing had a return on equity of 12,064.25% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from Boeing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Boeing’s payout ratio is 52.21%.

Boeing announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aircraft producer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 1,978 Shares of Boeing Co (BA)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/boyd-watterson-asset-management-llc-oh-sells-1978-shares-of-boeing-co-ba.html.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company is an aerospace company. The Company’s segments include Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security (BDS), such as Boeing Military Aircraft (BMA), Network & Space Systems (N&SS) and Global Services & Support (GS&S), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces and markets commercial jet aircraft and provides related support services, to the commercial airline industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.