Boston Advisors LLC Sells 3,167 Shares of Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)

Boston Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 601,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the quarter. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $23,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 16.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,845 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 100.1% in the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $107,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 84.9% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,836 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 5,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $224,580.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,676.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 4,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $156,930.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,816.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 593,556 shares of company stock valued at $22,958,411 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, September 1st. ValuEngine cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.72.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ CMCSA) opened at $40.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $190,600.00, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $42.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.05 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation is a media and technology company. The Company has two primary businesses: Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Its Comcast Cable business operates in the Cable Communications segment. Its NBCUniversal business operates in four business segments: Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment and Theme Parks.

