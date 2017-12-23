BorgWarner (BWA) Earns “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) in a research note published on Wednesday. They currently have a $61.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BWA. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. UBS upped their price target on BorgWarner from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.12.

BorgWarner (NYSE BWA) opened at $51.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,187.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.43. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $55.86.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from BorgWarner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 49.28%.

In related news, EVP John J. Gasparovic sold 38,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $2,020,313.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,086.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joel Wiegert sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $73,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,912.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc is engaged in providing technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The Company’s segments include Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment’s products include turbochargers, timing devices and chains, emissions systems and thermal systems. The Engine segment develops and manufactures products for gasoline and diesel engines, and alternative powertrains.

