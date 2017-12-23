Blue Chip Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,522 Medtronic plc. (MDT)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,522 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2,513.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,035,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,011,571,000 after acquiring an additional 83,705,052 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1,061.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,678,772 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,101,960,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500,992 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,321,656 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,243,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,536 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 135.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,070,160 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $538,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493,058 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 35.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,082,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $706,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bryan C. Hanson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $1,325,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,355,906.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $3,837,920 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc. ( NYSE MDT ) opened at $81.54 on Friday. Medtronic plc. has a 1-year low of $69.35 and a 1-year high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $110,147.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Medtronic plc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.41%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

