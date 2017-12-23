Blue Capital Reinsurance (BCRH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Blue Capital Holdings Ltd. is a reinsurance holding company. It offers collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market. Blue Capital Holdings Ltd. is based in Bermuda. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an underperform rating on shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance in a report on Friday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group lowered shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance ( BCRH ) opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. Blue Capital Reinsurance has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $20.83. The company has a market cap of $109.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of -0.05.

Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported ($5.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.89) by ($0.04). Blue Capital Reinsurance had a negative return on equity of 23.35% and a negative net margin of 77.93%. The company had revenue of $19.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Blue Capital Reinsurance will post -4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCRH. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Blue Capital Reinsurance by 393.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blue Capital Reinsurance by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Blue Capital Reinsurance by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blue Capital Reinsurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Blue Capital Reinsurance by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.53% of the company’s stock.

Blue Capital Reinsurance

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market and invests in various insurance-linked securities. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiaries, including Blue Capital Re Ltd. (Blue Capital Re), which provides collateralized reinsurance, and Blue Capital Re ILS Ltd.

