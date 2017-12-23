BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $6.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Group raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. J P Morgan Chase & Co lifted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $4.93 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.63.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.09. The stock had a trading volume of 788,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,285. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $8.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 123.16% and a negative net margin of 167.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. equities research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO William P. Sheridan sold 64,310 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $303,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $23,762,000. RA Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management LLC now owns 5,162,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,447 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 114.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,124,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,791 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 72.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,909,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,909 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,007,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,404,000 after acquiring an additional 996,052 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company designs, optimizes and develops small molecule drugs that block enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The Company focuses on the treatment of rare diseases. It uses X-ray crystallography, computer modeling of molecular structures and chemistry techniques to focus on the three-dimensional molecular structure and active site characteristics of the enzymes that control cellular biology.

