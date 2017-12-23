BidaskClub Upgrades EXACT Sciences (EXAS) to “Buy”

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EXAS. Leerink Swann set a $45.00 price target on shares of EXACT Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America set a $56.00 price target on shares of EXACT Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.58.

Get EXACT Sciences alerts:

Shares of EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ EXAS) opened at $52.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EXACT Sciences has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $63.60.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.03 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 60.71% and a negative return on equity of 30.32%. EXACT Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 158.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP D Scott Coward sold 29,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $1,373,063.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 81,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $3,821,139.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 366,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,285,036.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 595,396 shares of company stock worth $32,953,769 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management Inc. bought a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the second quarter valued at $84,177,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 59.1% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,356,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,357,000 after acquiring an additional 875,527 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the second quarter valued at $29,450,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,459,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,589,000 after acquiring an additional 700,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Valley Investors LLC bought a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the second quarter valued at $20,892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “BidaskClub Upgrades EXACT Sciences (EXAS) to “Buy”” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/bidaskclub-upgrades-exact-sciences-exas-to-buy.html.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. Its Cologuard test is a stool-based deoxyribonucleic acid (sDNA) screening test, which utilizes a multi-target approach to detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.