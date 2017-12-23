Beigene Ltd (BGNE) CMO Jane Huang Sells 1,000 Shares

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Jane Huang sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $98,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jane Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 13th, Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $141,375.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Jane Huang sold 1,100 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $94,600.00.

On Thursday, November 16th, Jane Huang sold 600 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Jane Huang sold 1,600 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $138,000.00.

Shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.32. 71,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,068. The company has a current ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Beigene Ltd has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $118.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,515.33, a P/E ratio of -77.17 and a beta of -0.91.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.31. The firm had revenue of $220.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Beigene Ltd will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Beigene in a report on Friday, October 6th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a report on Monday, September 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Beigene in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Beigene in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Beigene by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Beigene by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Beigene by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Beigene by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Beigene in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused in the discovery and development of molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The Company had used its cancer biology platform to develop four clinical-stage drug candidates, such as BGB-3111, BGB-A317, BGB-290 and BGB-283, as of December 31, 2016.

