BB&T Corp Has $41.22 Million Stake in McDonald's Co. (MCD)

BB&T Corp reduced its stake in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,090 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 41,268 shares during the quarter. McDonald's accounts for 0.8% of BB&T Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. BB&T Corp’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $41,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald's during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in McDonald's during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald's by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 745 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald's by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 840 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald's during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald's news, insider Stephen Easterbrook sold 171,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.32, for a total transaction of $28,879,840.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,378,632.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James R. Sappington sold 8,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,327,590.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCD. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of McDonald's from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Nomura set a $183.00 target price on shares of McDonald's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of McDonald's from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $154.05 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $182.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.62.

McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) opened at $171.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $136,996.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. McDonald's Co. has a 52-week low of $118.18 and a 52-week high of $175.78.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The fast-food giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. McDonald's had a net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 216.45%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. McDonald's’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that McDonald's Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

