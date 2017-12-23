Basic Energy Services, Inc. (BAS) Director Silver Point Capital L.P. Sells 278,000 Shares of Stock

Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) Director Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 278,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $6,674,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Silver Point Capital L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 30,000 shares of Basic Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $694,800.00.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 146,000 shares of Basic Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $3,372,600.00.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 875,000 shares of Basic Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $19,906,250.00.

Basic Energy Services, Inc. (BAS) traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.71. The company had a trading volume of 359,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $636.65, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.98. Basic Energy Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $44.81.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Basic Energy Services from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Basic Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Basic Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.50 target price on shares of Basic Energy Services in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.92.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Basic Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Basic Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Basic Energy Services by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Basic Energy Services by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Basic Energy Services by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter.

About Basic Energy Services

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides a range of well site services in the United States to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies, including completion and remedial services, fluid services, well servicing and contract drilling. The Company operates through the segment, which include Completion and Remedial Services, Fluid Services, Well Servicing and Contract Drilling.

