Bartlett & Co. LLC Raises Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.7% in the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) opened at $56.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $53.63 and a one year high of $66.80. The firm has a market cap of $152,868.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 114.97%.

Merck & Co., Inc. declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 28th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services and Alliances. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

