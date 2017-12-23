Barrington Research Analysts Give Atento (ATTO) a $16.00 Price Target

Barrington Research set a $16.00 price target on Atento (NYSE:ATTO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATTO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atento from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Atento from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Atento from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Atento in a research report on Sunday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.50.

Atento (ATTO) opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Atento has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The company has a market capitalization of $731.70, a P/E ratio of 70.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of -0.07.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Atento’s dividend payout ratio is presently 242.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Atento in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Atento by 402.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management lifted its position in Atento by 1.1% in the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 16,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in Atento in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atento in the third quarter worth approximately $660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

About Atento

Atento SA is a provider of customer-relationship management and business-process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services and solutions in Latin America. The Company offers a portfolio of CRM BPO services, including customer care, sales, collections, back office and technical support. The Company operates through three segments: EMEA, Americas and Brazil.

