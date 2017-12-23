Barnwell Industries (BRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 38.36%. The company had revenue of $4.37 million for the quarter.
Shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) opened at $2.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 1.41. Barnwell Industries has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $2.70.
Separately, TheStreet cut Barnwell Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.
Barnwell Industries, Inc is engaged in various lines of business, such as acquiring, developing, producing and selling oil and natural gas in Canada; investing in land interests in Hawaii; drilling wells, and installing and repairing water pumping systems in Hawaii, and developing homes for sale in Hawaii.
