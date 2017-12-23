Bank Of The Ozarks Inc (OZRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Bank Of The Ozarks Inc (NASDAQ:OZRK) will announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank Of The Ozarks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Bank Of The Ozarks reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank Of The Ozarks will report full-year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $2.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bank Of The Ozarks.
Bank Of The Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Bank Of The Ozarks had a net margin of 65.67% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $242.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.
Bank Of The Ozarks (NASDAQ OZRK) traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.44. 905,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,414. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $6,355.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.49. Bank Of The Ozarks has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $56.86.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZRK. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,138,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,117,000 after buying an additional 1,855,697 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,785,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,892,000 after buying an additional 1,826,476 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,724,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,641,000 after buying an additional 852,398 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 974,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,812,000 after buying an additional 561,118 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,457,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,162,000 after buying an additional 480,415 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bank Of The Ozarks Company Profile
Bank of the Ozarks, Inc is a state chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. Its deposit services include checking, savings, money market, time deposit and individual retirement accounts. Its loan services include various types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial and agricultural loans and various leasing services.
