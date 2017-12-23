Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in AveXis, Inc. (AVXS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AveXis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVXS) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.42% of AveXis worth $12,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVXS. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of AveXis during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in AveXis by 331.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in AveXis during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Deschutes Portfolio Strategy LLC purchased a new position in AveXis during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in AveXis during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Andrew F. Knudten sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.48, for a total value of $188,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sukumar Nagendran sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.25, for a total transaction of $173,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,340 shares of company stock valued at $5,172,298 in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AveXis, Inc. ( AVXS ) opened at $109.15 on Friday. AveXis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $109.60. The company has a market cap of $3,339.30, a PE ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 2.53.

AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. analysts predict that AveXis, Inc. will post -6.19 EPS for the current year.

AVXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of AveXis in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Instinet assumed coverage on shares of AveXis in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective (up from $89.00) on shares of AveXis in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AveXis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AveXis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.67.

About AveXis

AveXis, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company. The Company operates through the developing and commercializing gene therapy treatments for patients suffering from neurological genetic diseases segment. The Company’s product candidate, AVXS-101, is its gene therapy product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) Type 1, which is a genetic disorder characterized by motor neuron loss and associated muscle deterioration.

