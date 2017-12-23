Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Embraer SA (ERJ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,198 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.30% of Embraer worth $12,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 2.3% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Seminole Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the second quarter valued at $182,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the third quarter valued at $293,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 32.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 11.4% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Embraer alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Embraer in a research note on Monday, October 30th. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered Embraer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Santander lowered Embraer from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank lowered Embraer from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Embraer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

Shares of Embraer SA ( NYSE:ERJ ) opened at $24.10 on Friday. Embraer SA has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,484.49, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. Embraer had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. equities analysts expect that Embraer SA will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1079 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Embraer’s previous special dividend of $0.05. Embraer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-increases-stake-in-embraer-sa-erj.html.

About Embraer

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.