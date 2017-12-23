Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $13.22 Million Holdings in Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424,220 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,430 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.34% of Gibraltar Industries worth $13,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 26,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gibraltar Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Gibraltar Industries Inc ( ROCK ) opened at $32.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,007.68, a P/E ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 1.77. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $274.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.80 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of building products for industrial, transportation infrastructure, residential housing, renewable energy and resource conservation markets. The Company’s segments include Residential Products; Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

