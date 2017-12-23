Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $12.55 Million Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (PPBI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 332,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,641 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.72% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $12,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $601,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 37,273 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 58,741 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (PPBI) opened at $40.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $42.55. The stock has a market cap of $1,855.71, a PE ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $72.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Chairman Steven R. Gardner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $512,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.97 per share, with a total value of $92,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank (the Bank), is a California state-chartered commercial bank. The Company’s principal business is attracting deposits from small and middle market businesses and consumers and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, primarily in commercial business loans and various types of commercial real estate (CRE) loans.

