Bank of America Upgrades PerkinElmer (PKI) to Neutral

Bank of America upgraded shares of PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $78.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PKI. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.79.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer (PKI) traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.05. 494,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $8,077.30, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.77. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $50.59 and a 52 week high of $74.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 7.78%.

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $912,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Anders Wilson sold 37,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $2,632,704.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,336 shares of company stock valued at $6,114,917 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 185.7% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Waldron LP acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Seaward Management Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/bank-of-america-upgrades-perkinelmer-pki-to-neutral.html.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc is a provider of products, services and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial and laboratory services markets. The Company operates through two segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment serves the environmental, food, industrial, life sciences research and laboratory services markets.

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.