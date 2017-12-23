B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Limelight Networks (LLNW)

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at B. Riley in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LLNW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson set a $5.50 target price on shares of Limelight Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of Limelight Networks (LLNW) opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $520.00, a PE ratio of -46.50 and a beta of 2.52. Limelight Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The information services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director Mark J. Midle sold 15,000,000 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $65,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLNW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Limelight Networks by 24.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,307,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,533,000 after acquiring an additional 639,265 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 29,892 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 136.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 92,800 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 138.4% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 376,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 218,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Washington CORP raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 19.7% in the second quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 1,478,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 243,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc operates a distributed network and provides a suite of integrated services marketed as the Limelight Orchestrate Platform. The Company is engaged in providing content delivery and related services and solutions for global businesses to help them deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, and social channels.

