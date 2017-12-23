Axa Raises Stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA)

Axa grew its position in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,122,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,300 shares during the period. Axa owned approximately 0.24% of Zynga worth $8,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zynga by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,801,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,316,000 after acquiring an additional 164,384 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Zynga by 33.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,009,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zynga by 14.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,188,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,862 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Zynga by 1.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,266,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,026,000 after acquiring an additional 140,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Zynga by 126.3% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 7,707,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $46,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,014. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zynga Inc ( NASDAQ ZNGA ) opened at $4.00 on Friday. Zynga Inc has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3,447.35, a P/E ratio of -200.00, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $224.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Zynga Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZNGA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Wedbush set a $5.00 price objective on Zynga and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zynga in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BidaskClub lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.11.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc is a provider of social game services. The Company develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as iPhone Operating System (iOS) operating system and Android operating system and social networking sites, such as Facebook. The Company has developed a range of social games, including games in its Slots, Words With Friends, Zynga Poker and FarmVille franchises.

