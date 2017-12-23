Axa Increases Stake in TiVo Corp (TIVO)

Axa lifted its stake in shares of TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,573 shares during the quarter. Axa owned about 0.36% of TiVo worth $8,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in TiVo by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in TiVo by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in TiVo by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 11,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in TiVo by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management increased its position in TiVo by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TIVO. ValuEngine upgraded TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of TiVo in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of TiVo in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of TiVo in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of TiVo in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

TiVo Corp ( TIVO ) opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,745.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.11. TiVo Corp has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $21.75.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $197.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.83 million. TiVo had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that TiVo Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. TiVo’s payout ratio is currently -184.62%.

In other TiVo news, EVP Pamela A. Sergeeff sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $62,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Rodriguez acquired 55,974 shares of TiVo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.86 per share, with a total value of $999,695.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

TiVo Company Profile

TiVo Corporation is engaged in offering media and entertainment products. The Company operates through two segments: Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Company’s Product segment includes a suite of component technologies that can be integrated into media service provider internally developed platforms or deployed as an integrated TiVo solution.

