Axa Has $8.22 Million Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Axa cut its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 73.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,249 shares during the quarter. Axa owned approximately 0.09% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $8,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. TT International raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. TT International now owns 82,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,748,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,501,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IAC shares. Barclays upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Benchmark upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BidaskClub downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.05.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC ) opened at $126.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $64.69 and a 12-month high of $137.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10,410.00, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.09.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.36 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CEO Joseph Levin sold 78,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.83, for a total value of $10,113,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $798,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,676 shares of company stock valued at $14,598,610. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) is a media and Internet company. The Company’s brands include HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, Dictionary.com and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Tinder, PlentyOfFish and OkCupid. Its segments include Match Group, HomeAdvisor, Video, Applications and Publishing. Match Group includes the dating and non-dating businesses of Match Group, Inc HomeAdvisor is a home services digital marketplace that helps connect consumers with home professionals in North America, as well as in France, the Netherlands and Italy under various brands.

