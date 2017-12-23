Avnet, Inc. (AVT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) will report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Avnet posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avnet.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on AVT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avnet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avnet from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

In other Avnet news, CEO Amelio J. William acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.16 per share, with a total value of $117,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 7.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 558,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,731,000 after purchasing an additional 37,062 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 67.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 29,241 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 14.3% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 96,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 183.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 36,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avnet (NYSE AVT) traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.60. 409,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,993. The stock has a market cap of $4,820.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. Avnet has a 1-year low of $35.67 and a 1-year high of $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

Avnet declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Avnet, Inc. (AVT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/avnet-inc-avt-expected-to-post-earnings-of-0-72-per-share.html.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc is a distributor of electronic components, enterprise computer, networking and storage products and software, and embedded subsystems. The Company operates through Electronics Marketing (EM) segment. The EM segment markets and sells semiconductors; interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices (IP&E), and embedded products to a customer base serving various end markets.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avnet (AVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.