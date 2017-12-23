Avigilon Corp (TSE:AVO)’s share price traded down 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$21.01 and last traded at C$21.35. 146,329 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 119,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.98.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Avigilon from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Avigilon from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Avigilon from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Avigilon in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Avigilon alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $937.98, a PE ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 2.39.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/avigilon-avo-shares-down-1-8-2.html.

In related news, Director Wan Jung bought 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$20.75 per share, with a total value of C$109,975.00.

Avigilon Company Profile

Avigilon Corp is a provider of business intelligence and security solutions. The Company operates through the segment in which it designs, manufactures and markets video surveillance and access control software and equipment for the global security market. Its security solutions are installed at school campuses, transportation systems, healthcare centers, public venues, prisons, factories, casinos, airports, financial institutions, government facilities and retailers.

Receive News & Ratings for Avigilon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avigilon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.