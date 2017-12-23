Auris Medical (EARS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ:EARS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,612,756 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 227% from the previous session’s volume of 492,941 shares.The stock last traded at $0.48 and had previously closed at $0.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Auris Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -14.04.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Auris Medical stock. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ:EARS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 141,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC owned 0.32% of Auris Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Auris Medical

Auris Medical Holding AG is a holding and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its advanced product candidate, AM-101, is in Phase III clinical development for acute inner ear tinnitus under a special protocol assessment (SPA) from the United States Food and Drug Administration.

