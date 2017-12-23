Attunity Ltd to Post FY2017 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (ATTU)

Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Attunity in a report issued on Monday. William Blair analyst B. Suri expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Attunity’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ATTU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Attunity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Attunity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Attunity to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Attunity in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Shares of Attunity ( NASDAQ ATTU ) opened at $6.97 on Thursday. Attunity has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $9.54. The company has a market cap of $139.37, a PE ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 1.68.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATTU. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Attunity during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Attunity during the second quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Attunity by 6.7% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 152,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Attunity by 43.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Attunity by 1.5% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 359,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

About Attunity

Attunity Ltd (Attunity) is a provider of Big Data management software solutions that enable access, management, sharing and distribution of data across heterogeneous enterprise platforms, organizations and the cloud. The Company’s software solutions include data replication and distribution (Attunity Replicate, change data capture (CDC) and Attunity Gold Client Solutions), test data management (Attunity Gold Client Solutions), data connectivity (Attunity Connect), enterprise file replication (AttunityRepliWeb), managed-file-transfer (Attunity MFT), data warehouse automation (Attunity Compose), data usage analytics (Attunity Visibility) and cloud data delivery (AttunityCloudBeam).

