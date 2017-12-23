Athene (ATH) Receives Buy Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their buy rating on shares of Athene (NYSE:ATH) in a report released on Friday morning.

ATH has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Athene in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athene from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS raised their price target on shares of Athene from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a buy rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Athene in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Athene (ATH) traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.82. 1,193,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,601. The company has a market cap of $10,465.54 and a P/E ratio of 7.63. Athene has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.85 million. Athene had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 13.31%. research analysts predict that Athene will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Athene by 1.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 73,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Athene by 56.7% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Athene by 10.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Athene by 11.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Athene by 147.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is an insurance holding company. The Company’s segments include Retirement Services, Corporate and Other. Retirement Services segment consists of the United States and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products. Retirement Services has retail operations, which provide annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders.

