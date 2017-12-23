Atento (ATTO) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Atento (NYSE:ATTO) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Atento earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 44.5380638955911 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATTO shares. ValuEngine raised Atento from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Atento from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut Atento from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Atento in a research note on Sunday, October 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research set a $16.00 price objective on Atento and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO) opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Atento has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The company has a market capitalization of $731.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of -0.07.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Atento’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 242.86%.

Atento SA is a provider of customer-relationship management and business-process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services and solutions in Latin America. The Company offers a portfolio of CRM BPO services, including customer care, sales, collections, back office and technical support. The Company operates through three segments: EMEA, Americas and Brazil.

