Astronics (ATRO) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATRO. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Astronics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Dougherty & Co upped their target price on shares of Astronics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Astronics in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Astronics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.77. 60,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,865. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Astronics has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $44.19. The firm has a market cap of $1,201.52, a PE ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.14). Astronics had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $149.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Astronics will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Astronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mckenna sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $1,755,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Astronics by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Astronics by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in Astronics by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 9,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Astronics during the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Astronics by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation is a supplier of products to the aerospace, defense, electronics and semiconductor industries. The Company’s products and services include electrical power generation, distribution and motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification and automated test systems.

