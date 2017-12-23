Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) Position Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.13% of Astec Industries worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1060 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Astec Industries in the third quarter worth about $37,991,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Astec Industries by 21.0% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,274,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,370,000 after acquiring an additional 221,167 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Astec Industries in the third quarter worth about $11,430,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Astec Industries by 10.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,490,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,455,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Astec Industries by 25.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 590,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,768,000 after acquiring an additional 121,309 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) opened at $57.31 on Friday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $73.37. The company has a market cap of $1,312.90, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $252.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

Several analysts have commented on ASTE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities. Its segments include Infrastructure Group, Aggregate and Mining Group and Energy Group. The Infrastructure Group segment is made up of five business units, including Astec, Inc, Roadtec, Inc, Carlson Paving Products, Inc, Astec Mobile Machinery GmbH and Astec Australia Pty Ltd.

