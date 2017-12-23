Aspen Group (ASPU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Taglich Brothers

Taglich Brothers reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Aspen Group’s Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Group from $9.60 to $12.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Aspen Group has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unterberg Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,355,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Aspen Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Aspen Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $553,000. 5.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s subsidiary, Aspen University Inc (Aspen), is dedicated to provide the education experiences taught by professors. Aspen offers approximately two monthly payment programs, a monthly payment plan in which students make payments every month over a fixed period (36, 39 or 72 months depending on the degree program) and a monthly installment plan in which students pay over three monthly installments (day 1, day 31 and day 61 after the start of each course).

