Ashland Global (ASH) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ashland Global earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.8987656233414 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Ashland Global (ASH) traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.47. The stock had a trading volume of 203,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,983. The stock has a market cap of $4,442.23, a P/E ratio of -7,147,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. Ashland Global has a 52-week low of $59.80 and a 52-week high of $128.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.62 million. Ashland Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Ashland Global will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9,000,000.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Ashland Global from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Ashland Global from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.57.

In related news, insider Peter Ganz sold 3,379 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $238,658.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 8,152 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $576,346.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,342 shares of company stock worth $1,148,839 over the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Inc is engaged in specialty chemicals, and through Valvoline, is a consumer-branded lubricant supplier. The Company operates in three segments: Ashland Specialty Ingredients (Specialty Ingredients), Ashland Performance Materials (Performance Materials) and Valvoline. Its Specialty Ingredients segment is engaged in providing cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones and biofunctionals, and consists of two divisions: Consumer Specialties and Industrial Specialties.

