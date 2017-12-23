Argan (AGX) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.20

News headlines about Argan (NYSE:AGX) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Argan earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the construction company an impact score of 47.9326678276773 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Argan (NYSE AGX) opened at $45.55 on Friday. Argan has a one year low of $41.79 and a one year high of $76.70. The firm has a market cap of $716.02, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.86.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut shares of Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

In other news, Director John Ronald Jr. Jeffrey purchased 1,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Argan

Argan, Inc is a holding company. The Company conducts operations through its subsidiaries, Gemma Power Systems, LLC and affiliates (GPS), Atlantic Projects Company Limited (APC), Southern Maryland Cable, Inc (SMC) and The Roberts Company (Roberts). Through GPS and APC, the Company’s power industry services segment provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, development, technical and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets.

