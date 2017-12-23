Ares Capital Co. (ARCC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $299.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report $299.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $285.20 million and the highest is $307.31 million. Ares Capital reported sales of $261.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year sales of $299.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 45.78%. The company had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARCC. CIBC began coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Friday, August 25th. BidaskClub cut Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) opened at $15.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,739.79, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.63. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $17.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 119.69%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Arougheti purchased 8,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $132,585.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 937,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,852,305.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 9,165 shares of company stock worth $145,469 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,970,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $97,864,000 after purchasing an additional 93,695 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital by 1.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,815,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $95,312,000 after buying an additional 89,967 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 4.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,732,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $93,986,000 after purchasing an additional 236,468 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 12.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,600,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,004,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 3.6% in the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 2,330,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,189,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company. The Company operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. It invests primarily in the United States middle-market companies.

