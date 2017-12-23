Archrock Inc (AROC) Position Lowered by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,029 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,265 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.13% of Archrock worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AROC. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Archrock by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 218,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Archrock by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 615,457 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,724,000 after purchasing an additional 51,619 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth $688,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Archrock by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AROC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Archrock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Archrock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Archrock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Archrock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.29.

Shares of Archrock Inc ( NYSE:AROC ) opened at $10.40 on Friday. Archrock Inc has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Archrock had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $197.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Archrock Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc is a natural gas contract operations services company. The Company also provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry throughout the United States and supplies aftermarket services to customers that own compression equipment in the United States.

