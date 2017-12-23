Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (APEN) Major Shareholder Stonepine Capital, L.P. Acquires 185,157 Shares of Stock

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) major shareholder Stonepine Capital, L.P. purchased 185,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $898,011.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,410,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,689,183.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Stonepine Capital, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

On Wednesday, December 20th, Stonepine Capital, L.P. purchased 45,434 shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $204,453.00.

Shares of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ APEN) traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,011. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $21.88. The company has a market capitalization of $86.80, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

APEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Endosurgery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the third quarter worth $11,067,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the third quarter worth $2,567,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the third quarter worth $220,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the third quarter worth $1,288,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the third quarter worth $119,000. 23.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/apollo-endosurgery-inc-apen-major-shareholder-stonepine-capital-l-p-acquires-185157-shares-of-stock.html.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, formerly Lpath, Inc, is a medical device company. The Company is focused on less invasive therapies for the treatment of obesity, as well as other gastrointestinal disorders. The Company’s device-based therapies are an alternative to invasive surgical procedures. The Company offers products in over 80 countries.

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.