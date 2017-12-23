Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

APOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $52.00 price target on Apogee Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Apogee Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) opened at $43.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,212.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. Apogee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $356.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.35 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 79.4% during the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 99.8% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 80.0% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 76.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc is engaged in the design and development of glass solutions for enclosing commercial buildings and framing art. The Company operates through four segments: Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, Architectural Framing Systems and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Glass segment fabricates coated glass used in customized window and wall systems.

