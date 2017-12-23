Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) Trading Up 14.5%

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s share price was up 14.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.71 and last traded at $3.64. Approximately 873,913 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 405,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVXL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Maxim Group set a $14.00 price objective on Anavex Life Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $151,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $158,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 37.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Virtu KCG Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $186,000. 22.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of drug candidates. The Company’s lead compounds include ANAVEX 2-73, ANAVEX PLUS, a combination of ANAVEX 2-73 with donepezil (Aricept), ANAVEX 19-144, ANAVEX 1-41, ANAVEX 7-1037, ANAVEX 3-71, ANAVEX 1079, ANAVEX 1519 and ANAVEX 1066 being developed to treat Alzheimer’s disease and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases.

