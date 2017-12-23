Analyzing GCP Applied Technologies (GCP) and Cemex SAB de CV (CX)

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE: GCP) and Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

GCP Applied Technologies has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cemex SAB de CV has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares GCP Applied Technologies and Cemex SAB de CV’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GCP Applied Technologies $1.36 billion 1.71 $72.80 million $8.95 3.61 Cemex SAB de CV $13.40 billion 0.81 $752.16 million $0.55 13.55

Cemex SAB de CV has higher revenue and earnings than GCP Applied Technologies. GCP Applied Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cemex SAB de CV, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.0% of GCP Applied Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.4% of Cemex SAB de CV shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of GCP Applied Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Cemex SAB de CV shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GCP Applied Technologies and Cemex SAB de CV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCP Applied Technologies 56.84% 124.93% 3.91% Cemex SAB de CV 8.38% 8.71% 3.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for GCP Applied Technologies and Cemex SAB de CV, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCP Applied Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80 Cemex SAB de CV 0 3 5 1 2.78

GCP Applied Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $34.20, indicating a potential upside of 5.88%. Cemex SAB de CV has a consensus target price of $10.59, indicating a potential upside of 42.11%. Given Cemex SAB de CV’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cemex SAB de CV is more favorable than GCP Applied Technologies.

Summary

Cemex SAB de CV beats GCP Applied Technologies on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. produces and sells specialty construction chemicals, specialty building materials, and packaging sealants and coatings. The Company operates through two segments: Specialty Construction Chemicals and Specialty Building Materials. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets products to manage performance of Portland cement, and materials based on Portland cement, such as concrete admixtures and cement additives, as well as concrete production management systems. The Specialty Building Materials segment manufactures and markets building envelope products, residential building products and specialty construction products. Its brands include ADVA, CBA, MIRA, ADPRUFE, DARABLEND and APPERTA.

Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (CEMEX) is an operating and holding company engaged, directly or indirectly, through its operating subsidiaries, primarily in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker and other construction materials throughout the world, and that provides construction-related services to customers and communities in over 50 countries throughout the world. The Company operates in various locations, including Mexico, the United States, Europe, South America, Central America, the Caribbean, Asia, the Middle East and Africa. Its cement production facilities are located in Mexico, the United States, Spain, Egypt, Germany, Colombia, the Philippines, Poland, the Dominican Republic, the United Kingdom, Panama, Latvia, Puerto Rico, Thailand, Costa Rica and Nicaragua. The Company is a supplier of aggregates, primarily the crushed stone, sand and gravel, used in various forms of construction.

